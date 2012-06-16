WROCLAW Poland and the Czech Republic were drawing 0-0 at halftime despite furious Polish pressure that saw them create several good chances in their Euro 2012 Group A match on Saturday.
The Czechs, without injured captain Tomas Rosicky, had their best opportunity inside four minutes but Vaclav Pilar scuffed his attempt from a Theodor Gebre Selassie cross with only the goalkeeper to beat.
After that co-hosts Poland, needing a win to reach the quarter-finals, dominated and the Czechs were fortunate when a sloppy back pass left Robert Lewandowski with a chance but he skewed his effort off target under pressure from Selassie.
Greece were playing Russia in Warsaw in the other Group A match with all four teams still able to go through.
