Czech Republic's Tomas Sivok (L) fights for ball with Poland's Robert Lewandowski during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at the City stadium in Wroclaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Czech Republic's Daniel Kolar (L) challenges Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at the City stadium in Wroclaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Czech Republic's Daniel Kolar (L) fights for ball with Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at the City stadium in Wroclaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Czech Republic's goalkeeper Petr Cech reacts as heavy rain pours down during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the City Stadium in Wroclaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Poland's Rafal Murawski (L) challenges Czech Republic's Vaclav Pilar during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at the City stadium in Wroclaw June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

WROCLAW Poland and the Czech Republic were drawing 0-0 at halftime despite furious Polish pressure that saw them create several good chances in their Euro 2012 Group A match on Saturday.

The Czechs, without injured captain Tomas Rosicky, had their best opportunity inside four minutes but Vaclav Pilar scuffed his attempt from a Theodor Gebre Selassie cross with only the goalkeeper to beat.

After that co-hosts Poland, needing a win to reach the quarter-finals, dominated and the Czechs were fortunate when a sloppy back pass left Robert Lewandowski with a chance but he skewed his effort off target under pressure from Selassie.

Greece were playing Russia in Warsaw in the other Group A match with all four teams still able to go through.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)