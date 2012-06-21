Portugal's Nani (L) and Czech Republic's David Limbersky fight for the ball during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball in front of Czech Republic's Michal Kadlec (C) and David Limbersky (R) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie kicks the ball during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Portugal at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Match referee Howard Webb of England (L) speaks to Portugal's Nani (C) as team mates Joao Moutinho (L), Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul Meireles (R) watch during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Czech Republic at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Czech Republic's goalkeeper Petr Cech saves the ball during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Portugal at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Portugal's Pepe (L) is challenged by Czech Republic's Milan Baros during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) shoots the ball challenged by Czech Republic's Milan Baros and Marek Suchy (R) during their quarter-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW The Czech Republic were level at 0-0 with Portugal who came closest to scoring when Ronaldo hit the post after a fine piece of skill at the end of the opening 45 minutes in the first Euro 2012 quarter-final on Thursday.

Both sides enjoyed bright moments, with the Czechs prompted by the lively Petr Jiracek and Portugal looking to release their dangerous captain Ronaldo at every opportunity.

The winger failed to connect cleanly with an overhead kick to the delight of the Czech fans and fired a powerful 35-metre free kick well wide but almost scored after turning brilliantly before planting a firm shot against the post from a tight angle.

Nani and Miguel Veloso were booked for over-zealous tackles as tempers flared in a humid atmosphere under the closed roof at the National Stadium and the Portuguese suffered another blow when striker Helder Postiga was forced off with an injury.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)