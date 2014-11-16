Iceland's goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson and his team mate Kari Arnason (front) jump to make a save during their Euro 2016 Group A qualifying soccer match against Czech Republic at the Doosan Arena in Plzen November 16, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PLZEN Czech Republic The Czech Republic fought back to beat Iceland 2-1 in their Euro 2016 Group A qualifier on Sunday with a Pavel Kaderabek header and an own goal giving the home side four wins out of four and top spot in the standings.

The Czechs pressed from the start but Iceland grabbed the lead in the ninth minute when a long throw-in caught Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech stranded off his line punching the ball high into the air before Birkir Bjarnason headed the ball back from the touch line to Ragnar Sigurdsson, who headed home.

The Czechs pulled level in added time at the end of the first half when Daniel Pudil got on the end of a free-kick and centred for Pavel Kaderabek who headed home.

It was the first goal Iceland had conceded after three straight wins from the start of the campaign.

FORTUNATE WINNER

The home side then scored a desperately fortunate winner in the 61st minute when Jaroslav Plasil’s cross from the left deflected off defender Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and then bounced off the leg of Iceland keeper Hannes Halldorsson and flew into the net.

The result left the Czechs top of the group with 12 points followed by Iceland on nine and the Netherlands on six. Latvia, Kazakhstan and Turkey look out of the running.

Czech scorer Pavel Kaderabek told reporters: "Iceland punished us from the throw, which they are strong at, but I think that we then showed team work and we deserved to win."

Describing his goal, he said: "Courage was needed, I saw a bit of free space, so I jumped and had some luck and it went in.

"I'm grateful I scored my first goal for the national team and my first this season."

Iceland, who led the group on goal difference going into the match, nearly equalised late in the game when Gylfi Sigurdsson’s volley hit the post but for the most part chances were few and far between for the visitors, chasing a first ever appearance in a major finals.

Throughout the match, the Czechs pressed forward in attack and continued to generate chances after they went ahead with a number of players coming close.

The match marked a homecoming for Czech manager Pavel Vrba who led Viktoria Plzen to two league titles and the group stage of the Champions League before taking over the national side at the start of 2014.

(Editing by Mike Collett)