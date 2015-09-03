PRAGUE Two late second half headers from substitute Milan Skoda gave the Czech Republic a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Kazakhstan on Thursday to keep the home side in the hunt to qualify directly for Euro 2016 in France.

The Czechs, remain two points behind Iceland in Group A after dominating much of the possession but had trouble breaking down a determined Kazak defence.

Yuri Logvinenko put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute when he out-jumped his marker and gave a sprawling Petr Cech no chance.

The home side levelled in the 72nd minute when Borek Dockal lofted a cross that substitute Skoda headed home for his first international goal.

Skoda added his second in the 86th minute when he rose to head a Josef Sural cross into the net.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by)