WROCLAW, Poland Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky and goalkeeper Petr Cech were having scans on injuries they picked up in the 2-1 win over Greece, Czech team doctor Petr Krejci said on Wednesday.

Rosicky had a problem with his Achilles while Cech went to hospital as a precautionary measure after experiencing some shoulder pain following Tuesday's Group A game.

"Cech felt some pain in his shoulder. It should be nothing serious," he added ahead of the Czechs final group game against co-hosts Poland on Saturday in Wroclaw.

"There is a good chance that with the help of intensive treatment we would get them both ready to play," he said, adding there was a 75 percent chance they would be fit.

Rosicky felt pain at halftime, when he had to be replaced, but the player could not recall how it happened. "There was no bruise so I hope he will be okay," Krejci said.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)