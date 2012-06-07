The Czech Republic's Milan Baros controls the ball during their international friendly soccer match against Hungary in Prague June 1, 2012. Picture taken June 1, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

WROCLAW, Poland Czech Republic striker Milan Baros' participation in Friday's Euro 2012 game against Russia (1845 GMT) depends on a late fitness test, coach Michal Bilek said on Thursday.

The coach has still not decided on a starting line-up for what he expects will be a tough first Group A match against an experienced Russian side. Czech captain Tomas Rosicky has also struggled with an injury but is expected to play.

"We shall see how the situation with Milan Baros is after training but the other players seem to be OK," Bilek told a news conference.

The Russians have no such injury concerns and coach Dick Advocaat said everyone in the squad was fit and ready for the game in Wroclaw.

The Dutch coach also vowed to keep up an attacking style of play against a Czech side that will want to impress the thousands of fans expected to make the short journey over the border into Poland.

"If we're really honest, it's all about results," Advocaat said. "But we can't change our way of playing. That's our way, a more attacking way."

The other teams in Group A are Greece and co-hosts Poland, who kick off the tournament with the opening game also on Friday.

