ASCONA, Italy Leroy Sane, on the transfer hitlist of several top clubs after a stellar season at Schalke 04, says thoughts about his future must wait until Germany's European Championship squad has been finalised.

The 20-year-old has made the preliminary 27-man party after being one of Schalke's few bright spots in a disappointing campaign, scoring eight league goals and setting up another six as his team finished fifth.

"I am here with a goal in mind and that is to be in the final Euro squad. I have not thought about any of this," Sane told reporters on Friday when asked about interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Germany coach Joachim Loew, who has praised the attacking midfielder, will cut four players at the end of the month when he submits his 23-man lineup for the tournament in France that starts on June 10.

"I will see what happens on May 31," said Sane whose Schalke deal runs to 2019.

"I still have a contract at Schalke and I feel well there. Everything else is in the background at the moment and my focus is on the Euro."

