Swans dealt Dyer blow
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
KIEV Key midfielder Niki Zimling remains an injury doubt ahead of Denmark's opening Euro 2012 game against Netherlands in Kharkiv on Saturday, although scans revealed he had not suffered a broken toe.
Zimling was taken to hospital after limping out of Friday's training session but the sports website of Danish newspaper Berlingske Tidende (www.sporten.dk) reported on Saturday that a scan revealed no fracture.
The midfielder is expected to play a key role against Dutch enforcers Mark van Bommel and Nigel de Jong in their Group B clash.
The Danish Football Association was tight-lipped on Saturday, saying: "“We do not provide news on a match day".
Should Zimling be ruled out, he will most likely be replaced by Jakob Poulsen.
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
MONACO Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.