Football Soccer - Belgium v Republic of Ireland - EURO 2016 - Group E - Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France - 18/6/16Belgium fans celebrate after Romelu Lukaku (not pictured) scores their first goal REUTERS/Sergio PerezLivepic

LILLE, France UEFA said it is taking disciplinary action against Hungary, Belgium and Portugal after further crowd trouble at three Euro 2016 football games on Saturday.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has charged the Hungarian federation on three counts relating to the behaviour of their fans - setting off fireworks, throwing objects and crowd disturbances.

A Reuters witness saw scuffles as police entered the stands of the Stade Velodrome in Marseille prior to Hungary's 1-1 draw with Iceland, and reports said an Iceland player was struck by an object thrown from the crowd as they celebrated Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty opener.

Six fans cheering for Hungary were arrested after they were seen crossing fences inside the stadium and using flares.

Disciplinary proceedings have also been opened against the Belgian FA after fans set off fireworks and threw objects during their 3-0 victory over Ireland in Bordeaux.

Portugal have been charged after at least one fan came onto the pitch following their scoreless draw with Austria, in which captain Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

The hearing for the Hungarian FA will be held on June 21, while dates have yet to be set for the other two nations.

