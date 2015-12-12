PARIS The first round of the Euro 2016 finals in France will comprise the following six four-team groups following the draw made at the Palais des Congress on Saturday:

Group A

France

Romania

Albania

Switzerland

Group B

England

Russia

Wales

Slovakia

Group C

Germany

Ukraine

Poland

Northern Ireland

Group D

Spain

Czech Republic

Turkey

Croatia

Group E

Belgium

Italy

Ireland

Sweden

Group F

Portugal

Iceland

Austria

Hungary

The top two teams in each group and the four best runners-up advance to the last 16. The finals begin on June 10 and end with the final in Paris on July 10.

(Compiled by Mike Collett in London)