PARIS The first round of the Euro 2016 finals in France will comprise the following six four-team groups following the draw made at the Palais des Congress on Saturday:
Group A
France
Romania
Albania
Switzerland
Group B
England
Russia
Wales
Slovakia
Group C
Germany
Ukraine
Poland
Northern Ireland
Group D
Spain
Czech Republic
Turkey
Croatia
Group E
Belgium
Italy
Ireland
Sweden
Group F
Portugal
Iceland
Austria
Hungary
The top two teams in each group and the four best runners-up advance to the last 16. The finals begin on June 10 and end with the final in Paris on July 10.
