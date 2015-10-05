Southampton's Eljero Elia celebrates after scoring a goal against Newcastle United during their English Premier League soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

AMSTERDAM Netherlands have recalled forward Eljero Elia to their squad for the first time in three years as an injury replacement for this month's Euro 2016 qualifiers, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Monday.

The 28-year-old Feyenoord striker, who was part of the squad that reached the 2010 World Cup final, replaces Quincy Promes, who has withdrawn through injury.

Earlier, the Netherlands, who are struggling to secure a playoff spot having missed out on automatic qualification for the finals in France, replaced the injured Davy Klaassen with his Ajax Amsterdam team mate Riechedly Bazoer.

On Monday, Netherlands coach Danny Blind said defender Daryl Janmaat was doubtful with a slight knee strain. The Netherlands, who are fourth in Group A, visit Kazakhstan on Saturday and host the Czech Republic in Amsterdam on Tuesday as they bid to finish third and secure a playoff place.

But Turkey, who lead the Dutch by two points and have a better head-to-head record, will clinch the playoff berth with at least a draw away to the Czechs on Saturday if Netherlands lose to miss the Euro finals for the first time since 1984.

