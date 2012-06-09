Denmark's Michael Krohn-Dehli (L) scores a goal against Netherlands' goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg during their Group B Euro 2012 match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

KHARKIV A goal by Michael Krohn-Dehli completely against the run of play gave Denmark a 1-0 lead over Netherlands at halftime in their European Championship Group B game on Saturday.

The Dutch looked lively and adventurous from the start and peppered the Danish goal from distance but were caught on the break when Krohn-Dehli cut in from the left and surprised keeper Maarten Stekelenburg with a low shot through his legs.

Winger Arjen Robben hit a post after 37 minutes as the Netherlands continued to press but generally they did not do enough to test Danish keeper Stephan Andersen.

Germany take on Portugal in Lviv later on Saturday in the other Group B game.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris)