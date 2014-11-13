England's Jake Caskey (11) challenges the Netherlands' Karim Rekik during their UEFA Under-17 Championship semi-final soccer match at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

AMSTERDAM Coach Guus Hiddink called up Karim Rekik for the Netherlands' Euro 2016 qualifier against Latvia with defender Ron Vlaar doubtful for Sunday's game because of an injury.

Vlaar suffered a calf problem during the first half of the 3-2 defeat by Mexico in a friendly in Amsterdam on Wednesday and is likely to miss the Latvia match at the same venue.

Rekik, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Manchester City, comes into the squad as cover after playing in Thursday’s Under-21 international against Germany.

The Dutch, third in Group A after picking up only three points from as many games, have lost Nigel de Jong, Davy Klaassen and Bruno Martins Indi to illness and injury this week.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Julien Pretot)