AMSTERDAM Guus Hiddink refused to speak about his future at the helm of the Dutch national team after their 6-0 thrashing of Latvia, leaving open the possibility that he could still resign.

Arjen Robben and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar both scored twice while other goals from Robin van Persie and Jeffrey Bruma also helped propel the Netherlands to a crushing Euro qualifier victory in group A.

The commanding win was more than welcome for Hiddink, as the embattled coach had vowed to step down as coach had the Oranje failed to beat Latvia.

His comment at a press conference last week was prompted by disappointing results in their most recent games, with the team having lost four out of their five games since Hiddink took over from Louis van Gaal, who guided them to third place at the World Cup in Brazil.

"I don't want to dwell on my ultimatum. It's not that important. What is important is the fact that we did very well in a key game. We showed a will to fight, which is encouraging," Hiddink said at a news conference.

The 68-year-old coach does not regard the winning mentality his players displayed as a sign of support for him.

"That wasn't the intention [of my ultimatum]. We don't have any problems in regards to motivating our players. It would be strange if we had to motivate them to play for Oranje."

It remains to be seen whether the convincing victory will save Hiddink's job, with the next international not scheduled until late March, when Turkey play in the Netherlands.

"I do not want to speculate on anything other than today's match. In the following days, I will focus on the analysis of the games we played this week rather than on my own future."

(Reporting by Geert Beckers; Editing by Ian Chadband)