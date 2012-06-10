KRAKOW, Poland Netherlands defender Joris Mathijsen returned to full training on Sunday to put himself in contention for a recall for their second Euro 2012 Group B match against Germany.

The centre back is recovering from a hamstring strain and was replaced by Ron Vlaar for Saturday's opening 1-0 defeat by Denmark but could now feature in Wednesday's key game.

Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar was eager to impress during training as he tries to force his way into a faltering forward line when the Dutch meet old foes Germany.

The Schalke 04 frontman is hoping to dislodge Ibrahim Afellay from the starting lineup and take centre stage with Robin van Persie possibly switching to the left after looking below his brilliant best against the Danes.

