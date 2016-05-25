Britain Football Soccer - England v Turkey - International Friendly - Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 22/5/16Harry Kane celebrates with Jamie Vardy after scoring the first goal for EnglandReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane believes he and Leicester City marksman Jamie Vardy will provide England with one of the most formidable strike partnerships on display at next month's Euro 2016 tournament in France.

Kane edged out Vardy by a single goal in the race for the Premier League golden boot after netting 25 times to become the first Englishman to scoop up the award since Sunderland's Kevin Phillips 16 years ago.

The pair both scored in England's 2-1 friendly win over Turkey in Manchester on Sunday as their burgeoning partnership continued to bear fruit on the international stage.

"We should be considered among the best strikers in Europe. We're up there, we're confident, we're both scoring goals and long may it continue," Kane told British media.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney faces stiff competition for a starting spot in the frontline and manager Roy Hodgson may have to push England's all-time leading goalscorer into midfield to accommodate his captain in the first team.

Kane was certain Rooney could make the transition from a goal scorer to a creator and hoped to benefit from the England skipper's ability to pick a pass.

"Wayne Rooney has been doing great in that deeper position, but we've all got to fight for places," Kane said.

"There are a lot of options... the manager will do what he wants to do. But whoever is playing, I'm sure the service will be great and I will be happy to get on the end of it."

England, who play Australia in a warm-up game on Friday, face Russia, Slovakia and Wales in Group B of 24-team tournament that kicks off on June 10.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)