CHANTILLY, France England striker Harry Kane believes they can still win Euro 2016 despite being in the harder half of the draw and he rejected the idea that the team's forwards are battling anxiety ahead of the match against Iceland.

Roy Hodgson's side finished second in Group B behind Wales and face a second-round match against Iceland in the trickier part of the draw, with the teams in the bottom half boasting 20 major titles between them compared with zero for the sides in the top section.

"It's definitely a tournament we can win," Kane told reporters on Friday. "We're one of the best teams, we're confident and we don't fear anyone.

"There's been a lot of talk about being on this side of the draw and who we can face," he added. "We're a confident bunch of players and if you're going to win a major tournament you're going to play some of the best teams in the world.

"I don't think we're too far away from them."

Should England beat surprise packages Iceland and win their first knockout game at a major tournament since 2006, they will meet hosts France or Ireland in the quarter-finals.

Hodgson and captain Wayne Rooney have called on England's attacking players to be more ruthless against Iceland.

"We're not scoring as many goals as we'd like," Kane continued. "But you've got to be patient.

"We're doing all we can to put the ball in the back of the net," added Kane, who was rested for the final group match against Slovakia.

"We've scored a few goals, it isn't like we've scored none.

"We do need to be more clinical," he added. "In the final third it's got to be better."

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)