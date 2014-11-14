Everton's Leighton Baines (L) challenges Burnley's George Boyd during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, northern England October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON England left back Leighton Baines has withdrawn from the squad to face Slovenia and Scotland because of injury, the FA said on Friday.

"The Everton defender picked up an injury in training on Friday morning and will return to his club for treatment," the FA said in a statement.

Roy Hodgson's side play a Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley on Saturday before facing old rivals Scotland in a friendly at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

The FA said no further call-ups would be made at this time.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)