GDANSK, Poland England's curse struck again on Monday when goalkeeping coach Ray Clemence suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury while helping Joe Hart warm up before the Euro 2012 Group D match against France in Donetsk.

Clemence, who played for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and made 61 appearances for his country, has been England's goalkeeping coach since 1996.

The 63-year-old was helped from the pitch in obvious pain and England manager Roy Hodgson later confirmed that Clemence would be out of action for the rest of the tournament.

England lost midfielders Frank Lampard and Gareth Barry with injuries before the tournament as well as central defender Gary Cahill and reserve keeper John Ruddy.

