WARSAW The English FA has been fined 5,000 euros after England fans tried to invade the Kiev pitch during their 3-2 win over Sweden in Euro 2012 Group D on Friday, UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Body said on Wednesday that England can lodge an appeal within 24 hours of the decision.

England, who won Group D and face Italy in the quarter-finals in Kiev on Sunday, are the latest team to be punished by UEFA for crowd trouble at the finals in Poland and Ukraine.

The Croatian Football Federation was fined 80,000 euros by European soccer's ruling body on Tuesday for racist chants directed at Italy striker Mario Balotelli while other teams have also had problems with their supporters at the championship.

($1 = 0.7873 euros)

(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)