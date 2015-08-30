LONDON Jonjo Shelvey had a day to remember on Sunday when, after helping Swansea City upset Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League, he was named in the England squad for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland.

The powerful midfielder won his only cap to date against San Marino two years ago.

There is also a recall for Manchester United left back Luke Shaw, who last played in the 3-1 victory over Scotland in November 2014.

The only uncapped member of the 22-man squad is Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

"Jonjo Shelvey gets another chance as he has been very impressive since the start of the season," England coach Roy Hodgson said in a statement.

"This latest squad shows we are working a good number of players with a claim to be England regulars and secure a place in Euro 2016.

"Before that there are two matches we must focus on. The players must keep going, play well and look to win every match. I don't want any let up and we want to win both these games."

England play San Marino away on Sept. 5 before taking on Switzerland at Wembley three days later.

They have won all six of their qualifiers to date and four points from their next two games will guarantee them a top-two finish in Group E and automatic qualification for next year's tournament in France.

One man who will particularly relish facing the part-timers of San Marino will be Wayne Rooney. The Manchester United striker has 48 international goals and needs one more to draw level with Bobby Charlton as England's all-time top scorer.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Everton), Phil Jagielka (Everton).

Midfielders: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), James Milner (Liverpool), Ross Barkley (Everton), Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City), Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Fabian Delph (Manchester City).

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Theo Walcott (Arsenal).

(Editing by Ken Ferris)