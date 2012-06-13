Fulham's Clint Dempsey (L) challenges Liverpool's Martin Kelly during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northern England May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

KRAKOW, Poland England defender Martin Kelly missed Euro 2012 training on Wednesday because of a lingering virus while felow fullback Ashley Cole left the session early with a physio.

Kelly, a Liverpool reserve drafted into the squad late after Gary Cahill joined a raft of injured players, did not make the bench for Monday's 1-1 draw with France because of the problem.

He could be a doubt for Friday's second Group D match with Sweden for which manager Roy Hodgson is considering changes.

Hodgson said after the France game he was not sure if midfielders Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker could manage two games in four days but their appearance at full training suggests they will play given the lack of top-class cover.

Left back Cole often does not fully train because of a long-standing but minor ankle issue.

