England midfielder Adam Lallana has said it would be "devastating" if more crowd trouble marred their Euro 2016 Group B clash with Wales in Lens on Thursday.

The threat of expulsion hangs over England following ugly scenes that surrounded their opening match against Russia in Marseille, leaving Lallana to appeal on Tuesday for fans to be "safe and sensible" in the all-British encounter.

Russian supporters attacked England fans at the end of the 1-1 Group B draw at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday and there were violent clashes in the city before and after the match.

"It would be devastating (if there was more trouble)," Lallana told a news conference. "Our message is for everyone to be safe and sensible. By all means enjoy the match, but be respectful that we are out there."

Lallana said he did not witness the trouble in the stands at the Stade Velodrome following the 1-1 draw with Russia but England goalkeeper Joe Hart was shown on camera looking concerned at the unfolding events.

"A little bit has been discussed (among the players)," Lallana said. "I didn't see it -- I heard what Joe saw but I was getting a drugs test -- and it's not nice to see.

"We've just got to hope the security is there and trust everyone to do their job.

"I've got friends and family coming to the game but I trust everyone to be sensible and safe. It's a big game and I've got to focus on my job and hopefully everyone can do their job off the field.

"I'm not concerned it will be a distraction."

On Thursday, Lallana will be reacquainted with Wales talisman Gareth Bale, an old friend he used to play alongside at Southampton.

Yet while he remains a huge admirer of Real Madrid's Bale, Lallana was quick to warn that Wales are far from a one-man team.

"Wales have lots of talented players so it's not just Gareth we have to concentrate on. (Liverpool's) Joe Allen was man of the match the other day, and obviously there's (Arsenal's) Aaron Ramsey.

"Is he (Bale) one of the top five players in the world right now? Yes. He's a good friend of mine and a very good player, we all know that. But we can't focus on Gareth, that would be naive."

Despite the disappointment of giving away a late equaliser after dominating against Russia, Lallana remains positive about England's chances of making progress.

"If we play like we did the other night, we have a great chance of winning any game we play," he said.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)