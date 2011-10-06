PODGORICA Wayne Rooney was relaxed following the arrest of his father and will start for England in their crucial Euro 2012 qualifier against Montenegro on Friday, manager Fabio Capello said.

The Manchester United striker's dad and uncle were among nine men released on bail on Thursday after being arrested earlier in the day as part of an inquiry into an alleged betting scam. Rooney senior has denied all the allegations.

"I spoke with him (England striker Rooney) five minutes ago and I found him relaxed and calm so there will be no problem with the game tomorrow against Montenegro," Capello told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

"He told me he has no problems and assured me this personal problem will find a solution within a short time.

"I will decide tomorrow morning about the forward that I will play with Rooney," added Capello whose team need at least a point from the Group G clash to ensure they finish top and qualify automatically for the finals in Poland and Ukraine.

Rooney has been in electric form since the start of the season scoring 11 goals in 10 games for club and country.

"Wayne is focussed on the game," England captain John Terry said. "We all realise the importance of that. It's important for him to go and play his football. That's all that matters to us."

