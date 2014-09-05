Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON England striker Daniel Sturridge has been ruled out of Monday's opening Euro 2016 qualifier in Switzerland after sustaining an injury in training on Friday.
"Daniel Sturridge picked up an injury on his thigh in training," a statement on the Football Association's website said.
"He has had a scan and will now return to Liverpool FC for treatment. He will play no part in the forthcoming Switzerland match."
Sturridge played 89 minutes of England's laborious 1-0 friendly win over Norway at Wembley on Wednesday.
The Liverpool player has established himself as the spearhead in England's attack, scoring five times in 16 appearances for his country.
England face Switzerland, Estonia, Lithuania, Slovenia and San Marino in qualifying Group E.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman and Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).