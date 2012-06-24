KIEV Mario Balotelli was one of three changes in the Italy team to face England in their Euro 2012 quarter-final at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday with coach Cesare Prandelli preferring the striker's more physical approach.

Balotelli, who came on to score the second goal in a 2-0 win over Ireland on Monday, replaces Antonio Di Natale. Prandelli has also brought in Leonardo Bonucci for the injured Giorgio Chiellini in defence and Riccardo Montolivo for injured midfielder Thiago Motta.

Balotelli knows the England players well and will face a trio of his Manchester City club mates - goalkeeper Joe Hart, defender Joleon Lescott and midfielder James Milner.

England are unchanged from the side that beat Ukraine 1-0 on Tuesday to clinch a place in the last eight with coach Roy Hodgson again preferring Danny Welbeck to play with fellow Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney.

Teams

England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner, 4-Steven Gerrard, 17-Scott Parker, 11-Ashley Young; 10-Wayne Rooney; 22-Danny Welbeck

Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate, 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 6-Federico Balzaretti; 21-Andrea Pirlo; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 18-Riccardo Montolivo, 16-Daniele De Rossi; 9-Mario Balotelli, 10-Antonio Cassano

Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)