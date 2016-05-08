Arsenal's Danny Welbeck receives treatment after sustaining an injury before being substitutedAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

LONDON England striker Danny Welbeck sustained a knee injury in Arsenal's Premier League match at Manchester City on Sunday, raising doubts about his availability for next month's European Championship.

The 25-year-old limped off in the first half of the 2-2 draw and manager Arsene Wenger said he was worried about the extent of the damage to the forward's right knee.

"The first signs look like lateral meniscus," Wenger explained. "He looks down and he's not a guy who likes to go off.

"I'm a bit worried. I don't want to say about the Euros, let's be a bit more optimistic."

Welbeck returned to the Arsenal team in February after 10 months out due to an injury to his left knee.

England manager Roy Hodgson will name his squad on Thursday for Euro 2016 in France.

Welbeck, Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Daniel Sturridge and Andy Carroll are among the strikers vying for places in the squad.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)