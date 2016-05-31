MADRID Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has announced he will miss next month's Euro 2016 tournament after the 24-year-old Spaniard sustained a muscular injury to his right leg during Saturday's Champions League final.

"I got injured and the only thing I can do is to wish my team mates the best of luck," Carvajal told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

"I feel a lot of contained rage," added the defender, who was expected to be included in Spain coach Vicente del Bosque's final 23-man squad to be named later on Tuesday.

"I fought for two years to try to make the group and I am disappointed with myself for the bad luck I've had."

Carvajal earned his first cap in August 2014 and has made four more appearances for the two-time defending European Champions since his debut.

"I've worked so hard to be in the preliminary squad and now look what has happened," he said.

Carvajal started for Real in the penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid but left the pitch in tears six minutes into the second half when the severity of his injury meant he could no longer continue.

"For two weeks I had some slight pain while I was preparing for the final," he said. "I felt a pain and I was able to hold on until half time. When the second half started, I couldn't continue anymore.

"I had to leave and I knew there and then that I would probably miss Euro 2016."

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin the expected to be named as Carvajal's replacement in France, where Spain have been drawn in Group D alongside the Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia.

