BORDEAUX, France Spain are unchanged for their final Euro 2016 group game against Croatia on Tuesday as they look to clinch top spot in Group D ahead of their opponents.

Despite being only one booking away from a suspension, Sergio Ramos has kept his place in the Spain side alongside Gerard Pique at the heart of a defence that is yet to concede.

Croatia's main concern has been replacing key man Luka Modric, who has not been risked after recovering from an adductor problem, with Marko Rog replacing him for his first appearance at the Euros as one of five changes.

Striker Mario Mandzukic has been replaced by Nikola Kalinic after failing to find the net in either of his two starts, with coach Ante Cacic eyeing a different offensive strategy against Spain.

Ivan Strinic, Domagoj Vida and Marcelo Brozovic, all one booking away from suspension, are rested, with Sime Vrsaljko, Tin Jedvaj and Marko Pjaca coming in for their first starts of the tournament.

(Editing by Toby Davis)