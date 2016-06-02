Spain coach Vicente del Bosque is delighted with his side's preparations for the European Championships but was not ready to claim they were short odds to register a third successive triumph at the tournament hosted by France.

"We are the favourites (for Euro 2016) because we come into it having won four years ago... but only on that basis," Del Bosque told reporters after Spain beat South Korea 6-1 in a friendly in Salzburg, Austria on Wednesday.

"There are other national teams but it's our dream to be champions again. We're in a good moment. We have had a tough season, very intense, but we are ready to go into the Euros in the best conditions.

"We are ready to start, to win is another thing. There are good rivals and in football everything is really even."

Spain face Georgia in their final warmup match in Getafe on Tuesday before kicking off their Group D campaign against the Czech Republic in Toulouse on June 13.

Turkey and Croatia are the other two teams in the group.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)