Spain winger Pedro is frustrated by the lack of opportunities he has been given so far in his country's opening two fixtures at the European Championship in France.

The 28-year-old, who has been capped 58 times by Spain, came on after 82 minutes in the 1-0 win against Czech Republic in their Group D opener and was an unused substitute in the 3-0 victory over Turkey on Friday.

"I had different expectations when I first came here," Pedro was quoted as saying in Spanish media.

"It is difficult for me to play this role (as a substitute) and if there is no continuity it is not worth me turning up just to be part of the group," he added.

"I always want to be involved on the pitch, so I am going to keep working hard to try to play and be in the best possible shape to help the team."

Spain, who are certain of advancing to the knockout rounds, still need one point to secure top spot in their pool when they conclude their group stage campaign against Croatia in Bordeaux on Tuesday.

