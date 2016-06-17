NICE Alvaro Morata kept his place in the Spain attack as the defending champions named an unchanged team for their Euro 2016 match group D match against Turkey on Friday.
Morata had been disappointing in Spain's opening match against Czech Republic as they scraped a 1-0 win with a late goal.
Turkey, much criticised for their performance in a 1-0 loss to Croatia, made one change with Burak Yilmaz replacing Cenk Tosun as centre-forward.
Arda Turan, substituted against Croatia for a lacklustre display, kept his place on the left flank as well as the captaincy.
