NICE Alvaro Morata kept his place in the Spain attack as the defending champions named an unchanged team for their Euro 2016 match group D match against Turkey on Friday.

Morata had been disappointing in Spain's opening match against Czech Republic as they scraped a 1-0 win with a late goal.

Turkey, much criticised for their performance in a 1-0 loss to Croatia, made one change with Burak Yilmaz replacing Cenk Tosun as centre-forward.

Arda Turan, substituted against Croatia for a lacklustre display, kept his place on the left flank as well as the captaincy.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ian Chadband)