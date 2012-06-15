2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
WARSAW Poland expelled two Russians on Friday after they pleaded guilty to fighting and invading the pitch during their country's Euro 2012 match against Poland in Warsaw which ended in a 1-1 draw.
The two will be forbidden from returning to Poland and from entering Europe's Schengen area of free movement for five years, the regional governor's office said in statement.
Fighting broke out when Polish hooligans attacked Russians marching towards the stadium, forcing police officers to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to restore calm. Skirmishes continued throughout the evening.
Police detained 184 people on Tuesday, the day of the match, including 156 Poles and 24 Russians, and are studying video footage to identify other perpetrators. Officials have called for tough sentences.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Ed Osmond)
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.