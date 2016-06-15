Southampton sign Italy forward Gabbiadini from Napoli
LONDON Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
LILLE Four Russian football fans will be deported from France after being detained in the northern France city of Lille ahead of the Euro 2016 match between Russia and Slovakia, local authorities said on Wednesday.
"Two of the Russians were arrested yesterday evening during a fight in Lille and two after being found drunk in a car with weapons," a spokesperson at the Lille prefecture said. The weapons were wooden sticks, a police source said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador in Moscow over the detention of Russian soccer fans.
Three more football fans were arrested on Wednesday morning and were being held for questioning, the police source said, without saying what their nationality was.
The arrests came as thousands of fans arrived in Lille for Wednesday's match and for the England versus Wales game due to take place on Thursday in nearby Lens amid a heavy police presence and a ban on alcohol in attempts to prevent a repeat of violence that has marred the tournament.
LONDON Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
LONDON The coaches are doing all they can to deny it, and in France's case they have a strong case, but for rugby aficionados around the world the Six Nations championship will double up as a high-octane trial for the British and Irish Lions.