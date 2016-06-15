Fans and players of Serbia and Albania clash during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LILLE Four Russian football fans will be deported from France after being detained in the northern France city of Lille ahead of the Euro 2016 match between Russia and Slovakia, local authorities said on Wednesday.

"Two of the Russians were arrested yesterday evening during a fight in Lille and two after being found drunk in a car with weapons," a spokesperson at the Lille prefecture said. The weapons were wooden sticks, a police source said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador in Moscow over the detention of Russian soccer fans.

Three more football fans were arrested on Wednesday morning and were being held for questioning, the police source said, without saying what their nationality was.

The arrests came as thousands of fans arrived in Lille for Wednesday's match and for the England versus Wales game due to take place on Thursday in nearby Lens amid a heavy police presence and a ban on alcohol in attempts to prevent a repeat of violence that has marred the tournament.

