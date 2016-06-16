Repeating with additional information for clarification - Russian soccer fans (seen at center rear), suspected of being involved in clashes, are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes in southern France, June 14, 2016. The four men in black vests facing the camera are also gendarmes, the soccer fans are behind them. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MARSEILLE The head of a Russian football supporters' association, Alexander Shprygin, is among 20 Russian fans who will be expelled from France in the coming days after violence flared at their Euro 2016 match against England, a police source said on Thursday.

The 20 are from a group of 43 detained by police in the Marseille region earlier this week.

Also on Thursday three Russian fans were jailed for one year, 18 months and two years respectively by a Marseille court for planning acts intended to harm people and destroy property.

That brought the total of those handed jail sentences for Marseille Euro 2016 fan violence to 12 so far, prosecutor Brice Robin told a news conference. Another seven were banned from entering stadiums and four are yet to be judged for theft with violence, Robin said.

"This is a strong message to all those troublemakers who confuse sports with violence and whose behaviour is completely unacceptable and has led to two English fans being seriously injured," Robin said.

Much of the violence was due to Russian fans, Robin said, adding that some of them belonged to "Orel Butchers" Lokomotiv Moscow supporters' group and others to Spartak Moscow's "Gladiators" group.

"These people claimed belonging to a 'Tour de France of violence'" Robin said.

Seven Russian football fans returning to Moscow from the European Championship in France beat up a small group of Spanish tourists in Cologne on Thursday, leaving two people seriously injured, German media reported.

Police detained six of the seven Russian fans, Focus Online and Bild said.

