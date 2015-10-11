Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
HELSINKI Northern Ireland wrapped up their successful Euro 2016 qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw in Finland on Sunday that saw them finish top of Group F.
The Irish took the lead with a first-half header from centre-back Craig Cathcart before the Finns grabbed an equaliser with an 87th minute strike from their centre-back Paulus Arajurri.
The result meant Northern Ireland, playing in an unfamiliar all-blue strip instead of their usual green shirts and white shorts, sealed top place in the group with 21 points from their 10 matches, finishing a point ahead of Romania.
The Irish took the lead after 31 minutes when Finland were lax in clearing a Chris Brunt corner. The ball ran to
Paddy McNair, who found Niall McGinn and his cross was deftly headed home by Cathcart for his first international goal.
Finland should have equalised five minutes after the break when Robin Lod set up Joel Pohjanpalo with a fantastic ball which Pohjanpalo ran on to -- but skied over the bar.
The result left Finland fourth in the group with 12 points.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
LUXEMBOURG Olivier Giroud struck twice as France stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group A with an efficient 3-1 victory in Luxembourg on Saturday.