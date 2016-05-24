Football Soccer - Sevilla v Basel- UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, Seville - 17/3/16 Sevilla's Adil Rami (R) celebrates after scoring against FC Basel. REUTERS / Marcelo del Pozo

PARIS France's Euro 2016 hopes suffered a setback on Tuesday when first-choice centre back Raphael Varane was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

The French federation said in a statement that Varane, who has earned 29 caps since making his debut in 2013, was suffering from a thigh muscle injury that would have sidelined him for too long.

Varane, who picked up the injury playing for Real Madrid earlier this month, has been replaced in the squad by Sevilla's Adil Rami, who had already been called up as a reserve.

France are already without Liverpool centre back Mamadou Sakho, who is suspended after failing a dope test last month.

Les Bleus take on Romania, Albania and Switzerland in Group A at the June 10-July 10 European Championship finals on home soil.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)