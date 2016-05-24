Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
PARIS France built their greatest triumphs on midfield and in Paul Pogba they may have what it takes to win a third European Championship title on home soil.
The Juventus midfielder has been a key element of Didier Deschamps's squad since winning the first of his 29 caps three years ago.
Nicknamed "the Pickaxe", the 23-year-old, who has scored five goals with Les Bleus and was named the 2014 World Cup's best young player, left Manchester United for Juventus in 2012, feeling he had been snubbed by Alex Ferguson at the age of 19.
With Juve, he matured into a versatile midfielder with an elegant way of shielding the ball, whose ability to score long-shot goals can prove devastating.
This season, he scored eight goals from 35 Serie A games as he inspired the club to a fourth successive Serie A title.
"I have played with some great young players but Pogba was the best young player I have ever seen,' said former team mate and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo.
"We saw from his first training session with Juventus that he was special. You can build a team around him."
France coach Didier Deschamps has perfectly understood that and has been doing his best both to protect Pogba and keep his feet on the ground. "He's been doing very well but he can improve, like everyone. I can be tough on him if needed, that's for his own good," Deschamps said in March. "I have great faith in him."
France prevailed at Euro 1984 at home with their 'Carre Magique' (Magic Square) of Michel Platini, Alain Giresse, Luis Fernandez and Jean Tigana. Thirty-two years on, Pogba could well lead Les Bleus to another European title.
(Editing by Neil Robinson)
LONDON England lock George Kruis has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France due to a knee injury, the English RFU said on Wednesday.
LONDON Temporary dismissals, also known as sin-bins, for yellow card offences at lower levels of the game could be given the go-ahead at an annual meeting of soccer's rule makers next month.