PARIS Centre back Samuel Umtiti will win his first cap for France in Sunday's European Championship quarter-final against Iceland, stepping in for the suspended Adil Rami.

Umtiti, 22, pairs up with Laurent Koscielny in the back line and should be tested by Iceland's tall, powerful strikers on the Stade de France pitch.

France coach Didier Deschamps, who has kept tinkering with his team since the start of the tournament, opted for a 4-2-3-1 system with Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi sharing the defensive duties in midfield in the absence of suspended holding midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Deschamps, who has won praise for shrewd tactical moves so far, went for the powerful Moussa Sissoko rather than the speedy Kingsley Coman on the right wing of midfield with Olivier Giroud the lone striker.

Iceland are relying on the same starting lineup as in their shock 2-1 win over England in the last 16, in a 4-4-2 formation captained by midfielder and long-throw artist Aron Gunnarsson, fully fit after nursing a sore back.

Nine Iceland players start the match with a booking and would miss a potential semi-final against Germany if they were to receive another yellow card.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Clare Fallon)