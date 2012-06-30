France's coach Laurent Blanc reacts during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Spain at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

PARIS Laurent Blanc will not stay on as France coach after his contract expired on Saturday, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

"Laurent Blanc made his decision and will not be the France coach anymore," L'Equipe said on their website (www.lequipe.fr), without giving a source.

The French federation were not immediately reachable for comment.

France lost 2-0 to holders Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 last Saturday.

Blanc took over from Raymond Domenech after Les Bleus were eliminated in the first round of the 2010 World Cup, leading them on a 23-match unbeaten run before they lost against Sweden in the group stage of Euro 2012.

