DONETSK A 20-metre drive from Samir Nasri brought France level with England at 1-1 at halftime in their Euro 2012 Group D game on Monday after Joleon Lescott had put Roy Hodgson's side ahead.

Lescott got the better of France defender Alou Diarra when he rose well to firmly head home a sweeping free kick from the right by Steven Gerrard for his first goal for England.

Minutes later Diarra went close to making amends with a thundering header from a Nasri cross which England keeper Joe Hart did well to keep out.

But France got back on level terms when the influential Nasri struck with a sweet low drive that skidded past his Manchester City team mate Hart.

