PARIS Sevilla's Adil Rami will join the France squad training for the European football Championship after fellow defender Raphael Varane sustained an injury, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.

France are waiting for more information on Real Madrid's Varane, who suffered a hamstring injury in training.

According to media reports, Varane could be out of action for up to three weeks, making him a doubtful starter for France's opening game against Romania at Stade de France on June 10.

Rami will join the team at their training camp outside Paris on Tuesday, the FFF said in a statement.

The teams have until May 31 to present their final 23-man list to European body UEFA.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Gareth Jones)