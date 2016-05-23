New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
PARIS Sevilla's Adil Rami will join the France squad training for the European football Championship after fellow defender Raphael Varane sustained an injury, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.
France are waiting for more information on Real Madrid's Varane, who suffered a hamstring injury in training.
According to media reports, Varane could be out of action for up to three weeks, making him a doubtful starter for France's opening game against Romania at Stade de France on June 10.
Rami will join the team at their training camp outside Paris on Tuesday, the FFF said in a statement.
The teams have until May 31 to present their final 23-man list to European body UEFA.
(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Gareth Jones)
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.