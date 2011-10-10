France's national soccer team coach Laurent Blanc (C) talks to his players during a training session at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis near Paris October 10, 2011. France will face Bosnia on October 11 in their Euro 2012 qualifying match. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France coach Laurent Blanc has chosen his team to start Tuesday's Euro 2012 qualifying decider against Bosnia and hopes the pressure of the encounter will not ruin the spectacle.

The French lead second-placed Bosnia by a point in Group D before the final qualifier at the Stade de France with the winner heading to Ukraine and Poland next June and the loser going into the playoffs.

Although a point will do for France and their squad is riddled with injuries, Blanc wants the qualification campaign to end in style.

"We intend to play our game. Of course, if two or three minutes from the end, we have to shut up shop, we will do it," he told a news conference adding that he hoped "the importance of the game does not kill the play".

Patrice Evra is doubtful after suffering a thigh problem in Friday's 3-0 win over Albania but fellow defender Eric Abidal and striker Kevin Gameiro could return from injury as Blanc ponders going back to a single attacker having played 4-4-2 against the Albanians.

"Yes, I have the team (in mind) but it will be confirmed after training. I want to have confirmation that the players which I am counting on impress this evening," Blanc added.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will again captain the side.

"I'm proud to wear the armband but that is secondary to qualification," Lloris said, acknowledging that a goalkeeper as captain can often be a long way from the action.

"There are still many goalkeepers who are captains. If I have something to say, armband or not, I say it."

(Reporting by Pascal Lietout; Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)