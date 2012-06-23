Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
DONETSK France midfielder Samir Nasri was involved in a row with a French reporter after his team were knocked out of the Euro 2012 quarter-finals 2-0 by Spain on Saturday.
Nasri, who came in as a second-half substitute, went through the mixed zone without a word for text reporters after the match.
Asked by a reporter for a quote, he answered: "You are looking for shit, you are looking for trouble."
The reporter replied: "Get lost."
Nasri then turned back and said "fuck you" followed by a stream of further abuse, inviting the reporter to have a conversation with him man-to-man.
Nasri had already been involved in a row with the media at the tournament when he muttered "shut up" after scoring the equaliser in France's 1-1 draw against England in their opening game.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
AUSTIN, Texas High school athlete Mack Beggs and many of his opponents want him to wrestle against boys, but the transgender boy on Friday wrestled in a Texas championship for girls because of state sport regulations on gender.