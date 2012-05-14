Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
PARIS France striker Loic Remy's chances of playing in the European championship finals suffered a blow when he was ruled out of action for up to four weeks with a thigh injury on Monday.
Remy picked up the injury in Olympique Marseille's 3-0 victory against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday, two days before France coach Laurent Blanc names his preliminary Euro 2012 squad of home-based players.
"He should be out for three or four weeks," Marseille said on their website (www.om.net).
France are drawn in Group B with England, co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden in the June 8-July 1 tournament.
They kick off their campaign against England in Donetsk, Ukraine, on June 11.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.