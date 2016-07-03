PARIS French police used an explosive to force entry to a car illegally parked near the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday, just hours before a Euro 2016 quarter-final match between France and Iceland, but said they found nothing suspicious.

The explosion caused jitters among fans arriving for the match and on the internet, but police played down the event, saying it was just a regular check on a car parked in a prohibited place.

Many streets were closed around the stadium because of the Euro 2016 competition.

"These checks happen regularly in Paris," a police spokeswoman said. "They did not blow up the entire car."

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Ros Russell)