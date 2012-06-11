DONETSK England teenager Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will start in a bold attacking line-up for their Euro 2012 Group D opener against France on Monday with the winger winning his third cap in an adventurous 4-4-1-1 formation.

Coach Roy Hodgson preferred the 18-year-old to the more experienced Stewart Downing, who was widely expected to be included as the wide man in a 4-4-2 line-up with Ashley Young and Danny Welbeck in attack.

But Hodgson, impressed by "The Ox" in training, opted for a slightly different formation with Young playing behind Welbeck, the scorers in England's two friendlies in the last two weeks.

France coach Laurent Blanc, seeking to extend their unbeaten run to 22 matches, chose the same team that beat Estonia 4-0 in their final warm-up, with their hopes mainly resting on a potent front three of Samir Nasri, Karim Benzema and Franck Ribery.

Defensive midfielder Yann Mvila trained on Sunday and appeared to have recovered from a badly sprained ankle injury, but Blanc decided not to risk him in his starting XI.

Teams:

France: 1-Hugo Lloris; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 5-Philippe Mexes, 4-Adil Rami, 3-Patrice Evra; 6-Yohan Cabaye, 18-Alou Diarra, 15-Florent Malouda; 11-Samir Nasri, 10-Karim Benzema, 7-Franck Ribery

England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner, 4-Steven Gerrard, 17-Scott Parker, 20-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; 11-Ashley Young; 22-Danny Welbeck.

Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)