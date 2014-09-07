Ireland's Aiden McGeady (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Georgia during their Euro 2016 Group D qualifying football match in Tbilisi September 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI Aiden McGeady struck a stoppage-time winner, his second goal of the match, to give Ireland a 2-1 victory over Georgia in their opening Euro 2016 Group D qualifier on Sunday.

The success in Tblisi came in the first competitive game for the new managerial team of Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane. The visitors took the lead after 24 minutes when McGeady latched onto an excellent pass from James McCarthy before slotting the ball home.

Georgia equalised 14 minutes later when Tornike Okriashvili hit a spectacular shot from outside the penalty area, which found the net via the underside of the crossbar.

The home side had to change their goalkeeper, with Roin Kvaskhvadze coming on in place of Giorgi Loria, who was involved in a collision with Stephen Quinn.

He was beaten in stoppage time as McGeady won the game by bringing the ball down and swivelling to score a fine goal.

(Writing by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy in Moscow; editing by Steve Tongue)