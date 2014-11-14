Georgia's Alexander Kobakhidze (R) fights for the ball with Poland's Artur Jedrzejczyk during their Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match in Tbilisi, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Poland's Sebastian Mila (R) shoots to score a goal during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match against Georgia in Tbilisi, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Poland's Kamil Glik (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match against Georgia in Tbilisi, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Poland's players greet supporters as they celebrate their victory over Georgia in the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match in Tbilisi, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Poland's Sebastian Mila (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match against Georgia in Tbilisi, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI Poland maintained their unbeaten run in Euro 2016 Group D qualifiers by demolishing Georgia 4-0 away on Friday with defender Kamil Glik the unlikely hero.

Poland lost 3-0 in Georgia 17 years ago in a World Cup qualifier, their only previous game in Tbilisi, and they took revenge in clinical style.

Six minutes after the break, Torino's Glik grabbed the opener with a header from close range and in the 71st minute, he turned provider for Grzegorz Krychowiak's first international goal.

Soon afterwards Sebastian Mila netted superbly from outside the box and Arkadiusz Milik finished the scoring with an easy goal in injury time.

The Georgians had huge problems before the match with head coach Temuri Ketsbaia's conflict with local media finally leading to the manager's announcement on Thursday that he will quit his job after five years following the game.

The visitors approached the game in a completely different mood, sitting top of the group following a famous win over world champions Germany and now have 10 points from four matches while Georgia are fifth on three.

