File photograph of France's Rio Mavuba (R) consoles his teammate Antoine Griezmann after losing their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match against Germany at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

PARIS Antoine Griezmann stands on the Maracana pitch in Rio de Janeiro and pulls the bottom of his dark blue France shirt up over his eyes to hide the tears.

The smile and celebrations which French fans enjoy watching have gone. Midfielder Rio Mavuba puts his arms around the forward and lets him bury his head into his chest like a father comforting a child.

Defender Eliaquim Mangala steps forward to pat the then 23-year-old striker on the back.

For French fans, these moments were some of the most striking images of the 2014 World Cup. France have just lost 1-0 to the Germans in the quarter-finals after a headed goal from Mats Hummels.

The French had their chances but kept bumping into a wall called goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who made a string of saves, notably from a Karim Benzema effort from close range in the dying moments.

For the last 58 years the script of competitive matches between France and Germany has ended in the same way with a German victory. The French hope that will change in Thursday's Euro 2016 semi-final in Marseille.

It is an historic game. The old rivals have won five European titles between them -- three for the Germans as West Germany or Germany and two for France. But, interestingly, they have never faced each other before at the tournament.

Their previous duels have been reserved for the World Cup stage which has witnessed four epic battles.

The most memorable one, and the most painful for French fans was in the heat of Seville in the semi-finals of the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

One of the best World Cup games of all time -- involving the likes of France's Michel Platini and Jean Tigana and Germany's Pierre Littbarski and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge -- ended in 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

West Germany and France then both scored twice in extra time to force a dramatic penalty shootout that the Germans won 5-4.

BRUTAL COLLISION

It is best remembered by soccer fans around the world for a controversial incident when German goalkeeper "Toni" Schumacher leapt into the air as France's Patrick Battiston flicked the ball past him.

A brutal collision ended with the France defender knocked unconscious and being stretchered off the pitch with three broken teeth, rib fractures and a head injury.

No yellow card was shown or no free kick was awarded by the referee and Schumacher went on to present Germany with victory by saving from France's Maxime Bossis in the shootout.

At the next World Cup four years later in Mexico, France, as newly-crowned European champions, faced West Germany for a place in the final.

This time the French were favourites, having put out Brazil in the previous round. But again the Germans cruised to a 2-0 win.

That defeat spelled the end of a golden era known as the "Platini Years" and France had to wait another decade for another brilliant playmaker to arrive on the scene in Zinedine Zidane who steered them to their 1998 World Cup triumph.

Football fans have to be in their retirement years to remember a French victory over Germany outside of friendly games.

In the third-place playoff at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, France won 6-3 with four goals by Just Fontaine. His record of 13 goals at one World Cup is likely to stand for some time.

Now French hopes of another victory are in the hands of Griezmann who has matured into one of the game's most dangerous strikers in the two years since the World Cup disappointment.

The hosts hope his tears from Brazil will be replaced with a huge smile in Marseille at the end of Thursday's clash.

